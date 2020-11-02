KATH Financial Director Sues Management For Advertising His Position

The Director of Finance at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti region, Mr Elvis Kusi, has sued the hospital at the Kumasi High Court, Human Right Division, for advertising his position.

A court injunction restraining the hospital Board from going ahead to interview applicants who have applied for the position has been secured, according to his lawyers.

The position of the Finance Director was advertised in the Daily Guide newspaper’s 6 October 2020 edition.

He was subsequently, in a letter dated 22 October 2020, asked to proceed on his annual leave of 36 working days, effective today, Monday, 2 November 2020.

The letter, signed by the Board Chairman of the hospital, Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, directed him to hand over to his deputy.

The case was, however, called at the Kumasi High Court, Human Right Division today, Monday, 2 November 2020 and has been adjourned to 5 November 2020.

Counsel for the Finance Director, Akuah Serwah, who spoke to Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah after the court proceedings, said it is unlawful for the hospital to ask his client to proceed on leave while his position is advertised.

“We’re seeking to injunct Komfo Anokye for executing more or less an unlawful procedure they’ve just taken against one of the directors of the institution so we are seeking to injunct them from interviewing and replacing people to take his position. That is what our Chamber is seeking to do.

“Unfortunately, when we filed the injunction, though they are in notice that there’s a procedure pending, they went ahead to ask him to proceed on leave today knowing that there’s an injunction procedure pending in court and that is not done.

“So, when they were seeking to adjourn the case further than the 5th, we had to step in and say no because when we do that, the reason for which we are in court will be moot when they do the interview and appoint.

“So, we are coming to court again on the 5th to do what we have to do. And we leave everything to the bosom of the court as the law says,” she explained.

