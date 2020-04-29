COVID-19: Ghana has 6th highest cases in Africa but fewer deaths – [WHO Update Table]

Cases of Coronavirus in Africa have surged past 34,000 with Ghana having the sixth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 (Coronavirus) infections.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, Ghana’s 1,671 cases announced yesterday places the country behind Egypt (5,042), South Africa (4,996), Morocco (4,246), Algeria (3,649) and Cameroon (1,705).
Deaths
Of the countries that have recorded more than 1,500 confirmed cases, the WHO data shows that Ghana has recorded the lowest number of fatalities with 16 while Algeria has the most fatalities with 437.
South Africa has recorded 93 deaths, Egypt has 359 deaths, Cameroon has 58 deaths and Morocco has 163 fatalities.
Out of a total of 34,928 confirmed cases recorded in Africa, the continent has 22,068 active cases and 11,336 recoveries.
Global picture
Globally, more than 215,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while some three million infections have been confirmed in at least 185 countries and territories. More than 920,000 people have recovered to date.
SHARE THIS STORY
Add Comment