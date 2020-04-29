[HOT AUDIO]: Worst to come if Akufo-Addo doesn’t lift ban on Churches – Archbishop

Archbishop George Slezer Ofori-Atta, of the International Council for Clergy (ICC), has urged President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision to ban gatherings in churches and mosques in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, if not doom will befall Ghana.

According to him in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the government needs religious leaders now more than ever since they are better placed to disseminate information to Ghanaians.

“We have to get a place where we can get church leaders to sensitise their followers and the congregation,” he told Ahotor FM news.

He added that: “The president should lift the ban on churches and mosques because as a nation, it is the best medium where we can get the information across, he should rather sensitize our congregation, get our mindset transformed and get a broadminded approach to this thing.”

Archbishop Ofori-Atta further explains that any country that ignores the worship of God always ends up falling apart and if Ghana followed the same steps will soon be defeated by the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

The President on March 16, 2020, announced a ban on all social gatherings, including churches, mosques, and sporting activities, and also an indefinite closure of educational institutions.

Archbishop Ofori-Atta, however, believes religious leaders are better placed to educate the public about the coronavirus pandemic than politicians.

