Dr. Adutwum Spearheads Massive Infrastructure Development In Bosomtwe

The Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region is making significant progress in infrastructural development under the leadership of Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, the Member of Parliament (MP).

A media tour of the district revealed massive development in the areas of health, education, road network, water, and electrification which are at various stages of completion.

Residents of beneficiary communities of the projects could not hide their excitement as they praised the MP and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for addressing their age-long challenges.

Most road networks in the district which have deteriorated over the years are currently under construction and are expected to boost the local economy upon completion.

Addressing the media after the tour, Dr. Adutwum touted the level of development that Bosomtwe had seen since the return of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power in 2017.

He said the district had had its fair share of the numerous projects being executed by the Akuffo-Addo led administration across the country.

“Several road projects are under construction across the district and the expectation is that it will improve the movement of goods and services and also bring relief to the people”, he opined.

Among the roads under construction are Jachie-Sewua-Homabenase road and Old Brodekwano-Abono-Nyinatiase road.

Dr. Adutwum who also doubles as a Deputy Education Minister said a chunk of funds allocated to the district was being invested in educational infrastructure as a catalyst for accelerated development.

“We are using a large proportion of our share of the ‘One Constituency One Million Dollars’ initiative to address the deficit in educational infrastructure to ensure access and quality education in the district”, Dr. Adutwum emphasized.

New schools under construction include Bosomtwe Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) Academy, and the Bosomtwe Girls High School.

The decision, he noted, was endorsed by various stakeholders in their quest to prioritize education in line with the vision of the President to make education accessible to every Ghanaian child.

He attributed the transformation of the district to the rapport between him, the DCE and the Constituency Chairman of the party and gave assurance that they would continue to work hard to leave a lasting legacy for posterity.

“Bosomtwe is rising as we continue to benefit from the good works of His Excellency the President. We are committed to lobbying for more projects under President Akuffo-Addo’s leadership since he has demonstrated to be a development-oriented leader”, the MP assured.