Coronavirus: How ‘ginger, garlic, nim tree juice’ saved popular radio host in USA [audio]

A Ghanaian resident in Worcester, Massachusetts in the United States of America, has survived the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an unconventional way.

Kwame Kesse, owner of the popular Golden Radio in Worcester, is still at sea how he contracted the virus.

Sharing his story on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he said he woke up one morning exhibiting symptoms.

“I had high temperature and felt feverish so I quickly called my doctor and he advised I self-isolate. I did that because I want to protect my family,” he said.

However, Mr Kesse said the doctor did not give him any medication but advised him to eat healthy and exercise.

“I quickly went to our local remedy of ginger, garlic, pineapple and drunk it every day. I also ordered nim tree from Amazon and added to my concoction,” he revealed.

After two weeks drinking the local juice, Mr Kesse, who is also a presenter on Golden Radio, said he has fully recovered and tests run on him have also confirmed it.

“I did the coronavirus test twice and all came out negative,” he told show host, Philip Osei Bonsu.

-ADOMONLINE.COM

