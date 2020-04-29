See What 2Pac Said About Donald Trump 28 Years Ago

Lesane Parish Crooks, popularly known by his stage name 2Pac Shakur was an American rapper, songwriter, actor and activist.

2Pac is considered by many as one of the most significant rappers of all time.

Much of Shakur’s work has been noted for addressing contemporary social issues that plagued inner cities, and he is considered a symbol of resistance and activism against inequality.

He was widely known for his unique style of activism and openness, he would bare his mind completely on any issue he felt needed to be addressed and in the course of speaking out he fondly used uncouth words to drive his point home.

However, Billionaire Donald Trump was on his bad books as far back as 1992.

He made a powerful comment against Trump in an interview with MTV, he said;

“ Everybody’s taught that, you wanna be successful? You wanna be like Trump? Gimme gimme gimme, push push push push, step step step, crush crush crush. That’s how it all is… it is too much money here. Nobody should be hitting the lotto for 36 million and we’ve got people starving in the streets. That’s not idealistic, that’s just real. That’s just stupid. There’s no way that this people should own planes and there are people who don’t have houses.”

Many people say he saw tomorrow while others have a contrary view of the Rapper and what he stood for.

Shakur was born in the Manhattan borough of New York City but relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1988.

He later moved to Los Angeles in 1993 to further pursue his music career.

By the time he released his debut album 2Pacalypse Now in 1991, he had become a central figure in West Coast hip hop, introducing social issues in the genre at a time when gangsta rap was dominant in the mainstream.

Shakur is one of the best-selling music artists of all time having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

In 2002, he was inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Rolling Stone named Shakur in its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Outside music, Shakur also gained considerable success as an actor, with his starring roles as Bishop in Juice (1992), Lucky in Poetic Justice (1993) where he starred alongside Janet Jackson, Ezekiel in Gridlock’d (1997), and Jake in Gang Related (1997), all garnering praise from critics.

