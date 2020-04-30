Pastor banished from Awutu, fined GHC5,000 for sleeping with another man’s wife

Founder and General Overseer of the Zion Army Church at Awutu Bontrase in the Awutru Senya West District of the Central Region, Pastor John Mark has been accused by a church member of hypnotising and having s3xual intercourse with her for a year.

The female church member [name withheld] who is married claims she was hypnotised by the pastor for one year until she came to her senses and realised she has been sexually abused.

Togbe Akeple, who is a brother to the husband of the woman disclosed to Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare that the pastor alleged that the man of God had s3x with the brother’s wife in church on several occasions as well as the matrimonial home of his brother.

He further alleged that the man of God had also been sleeping with other female church members.

The woman in question has also explained she would not have had sex with the pastor if not for his spell cast on her.

She disclosed that the pastor bought her beads to wear on the waist and since then, she had always had s3x with him without resistance.

She said: “whenever he calls me, I go. Even when I am doing something important, and he calls, I leave it behind and go to him. I don’t love him and would not have had s3x with him if not for his spell”.

Meanwhile, the man of God has admitted to sleeping with the woman after he was summoned before the traditional council.

The traditional council has also fined him GHC5,000 and ruled for him to be banished from the community.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

