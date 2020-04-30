The money Jubilee House gave me was ‘transport’, not ‘bribe’ – NUGS President

President of the National Union Of Ghana Students (NUGS) Isaac Jay Hyde has admitted on live TV that the Jubilee House gave him some money when he led a delegation there but the money was “transport money” not bribe, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The NUGS President led leaders of student unions across the country to honour an invitation by the President to the Jubilee House on Friday, 24th April, 2020 where NUGS conferred “Global Icon” status on president Akufo-Addo for doing well in Covid-19 fight.

Mr.Isaac who appeared on Pan African TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com following backlash from some allied student groups admitted he took an amount of money from the presidency, but quickly clarified that “it was meant for transport”.

According to him, however, the money did not influence the decision to praise Akufo-Addo as a global icon in the fight against Covid-19.

He expressed regret that some student groups are accusing him of “accepting bribe” when it was “only transportation”.

The National Union of Ghana Students last week lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his leadership during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the union, its President, Isaac J. Hyde said NUGS having monitored Akufo-Addo from afar, it wishes to commend him and are proud to be associated with him.

“The student movement has closely monitored and learnt a lot from your passion and temerity to able to rid the nation and Africa of this Coronavirus. The student union wishes to commend your efforts; your bold, decisive and extraordinary leadership in these difficult times. We are even more proud to associate with your leadership, because, in 3 years, you have become an African and global icon.” the NUGS President said.

After the meeting, some students who heard of the money from the presidency to the NUGS leader believe that was what influenced his decision to heap praises on Akufo-Addo. But the NUGS President says that cannot be true. It was “transport money”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

