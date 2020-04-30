Education Minister clarifies group of teachers expected to write licensure exams

Minister of Education, Mathew Owusu Prempeh said contrary to the perception out there, not every teacher is expected to write the licensure exams.

This erroneous impression about the licensing exams and its compulsion on every teacher has permeated the air for quite sometime. The exams is simply a mode for professionalizing the teaching profession.

But according to the Minister, the licensing exams were introduced for teachers passing out of the training college.

The Minister made this clarification when he spoke to Serwaa Amihere in an Interview on Gh One TV

He stated that the teachers licensing exams are solely for new teacher trainees who have passed out of the teacher training colleges and want to enter into the teaching profession. “Not every teacher is writing the licensing exams” he clarified.

He further added that the licensing exams have been in enforcement for about two years now.

He elaborated on the automatic placement of teachers after teacher training college and added that the majority of those who undertook the licensing exams have been duly placed..

He added that no teacher who pursued a degree in Education ever enjoyed this automatic placement except for those who attended teacher training colleges.

