Pentecost Elder who died of COVID-19 to be buried -[PHOTO]

One of the deceased COVID-19 patients in the country would be buried on Friday 8th May, 2020, MyNewsGh.com has gathered.

Samuel Waterberg who is an Elder of the Church of Pentecost will be buried at the Gethsemane Garden at East Legon, Greater Accra

His burial will be a private one in accordance with a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has banned all social gatherings

President Akufo-Addo announced that as part of his restriction measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic asked Ghanaians who intend burying their loved ones doing this period to do it privately with 25 or less than 25 people in attendance.

“All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance”, he disclosed on March 15, 2020

Mr. Waterberg who was the fourth person to have died from the disease is believed to have had some underlying health conditions. He died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra

He was the former Chief Executive Officer of People’s Pension Trust.

Meanwhile, 17 people have died from the COVID-19. The case count has also hit 2,074 as at 30 April, 2020.

Source:MyNewsGh.com