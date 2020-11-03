Just In: Chief Together With Other 3 Persons Dead In Ghastly Road Accident At Tepa

There isn’t a single day something unpleasant won’t occurred in our daily lives, just this afternoon, around 12: 40pm, a stanbic van with registration number AW5790-14 loaded from Tepa of Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti Region heading towards Kumasi crashes with a Pregio van with registration number AW852-20, which was heading towards Tepa.

The Pregio driver with top speed tries to have swerved a pothole incidentally veered off to the lane of Stanbic van hence caused the accident and this led to the death of three persons at the spot.

Unfortunately, the three persons including the Chief of Tepa Nynasusu died instantly, who in first time left his private car home and joined a public transport. Several others sustained severe Injuries and are in a critical condition who have be rushed to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The accident was fearful to the extent that, the hard-working police together with the Fire Service Personnels from Mankranso have to cut the vans into pieces before some of the occupants were retrieved.

Below are some pictures from the scene;

