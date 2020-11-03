Kennedy Agyapong And Bawumia Shakes Where Naana Jane Hails

On 7th December, Ghanaians will lineup to cast votes to elect the president and members of Parliament.
Barely one month left to the election day, various political parties have started engaging the people and campaigning to gain votes from them.
Most of the parties have outdoor their manifestoes and it is of need to explain it very well to the public. And this calls for campaign.
The two main political parties, NPP and NDC have not taken another route other than this.
Dr.Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia has ended day 3 tour in the Central region, he has so far Upper Denkyira West, Upper Denkyira East, Assin Central.
The people in Assin North really showed love for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong the Vice President
He engaged opinion leaders, chiefs and elders and the people of the central region.
He promised them Jobs and opportunity for all and the International airport which will be built in their next administration if given the mandate.
He urged them to give them 4 more to do more.
The Student nurses were also there to thank the vice president for reinstating payment of their allowances.
The interesting thing about this is, the running mate of the NDC hails from the central region. Could this be they will neglect their own?
Content created and supplied by: OABerd (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment