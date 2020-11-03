Kennedy Agyapong And Bawumia Shakes Where Naana Jane Hails

On 7th December, Ghanaians will lineup to cast votes to elect the president and members of Parliament.

Barely one month left to the election day, various political parties have started engaging the people and campaigning to gain votes from them.

Most of the parties have outdoor their manifestoes and it is of need to explain it very well to the public. And this calls for campaign.

The two main political parties, NPP and NDC have not taken another route other than this.

Dr.Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia has ended day 3 tour in the Central region, he has so far Upper Denkyira West, Upper Denkyira East, Assin Central.

The people in Assin North really showed love for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong the Vice President

He engaged opinion leaders, chiefs and elders and the people of the central region.

He promised them Jobs and opportunity for all and the International airport which will be built in their next administration if given the mandate.

He urged them to give them 4 more to do more.

The Student nurses were also there to thank the vice president for reinstating payment of their allowances.

The interesting thing about this is, the running mate of the NDC hails from the central region. Could this be they will neglect their own?

