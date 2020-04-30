[VIDEO]: Mahama picks a running mate – Aide

ABC News sources reveal the former President arrived at the decision a few weeks ago.

The issue of a running mate for the former President ahead of the 2020 general elections has been a major issue with pundits throwing several names in the mix as to who will best partner former President Mahama in his bid to re-capture power.

In an interview with ABC News earlier in the year, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Victor Smith hinted that the former President, now flagbearer of the NDC was likely to announce an Akan as his running mate.

ABC News will neither confirm nor deny this claim despite our sources giving firm confirmation of whom the former President has settled on and is likely to be named in the coming days. The announcement will likely be made at a time when issues with the COVID-19 outbreak have been largely dealt with.

But adding his voice to the issue, lawyer and former aide to John Mahama, Edudzi Tamakloe has confirmed that the formadmonisheder President has indeed settled on a running mate ahead of the December polls.

According to him, contrary to claims the decision was a tough one for the former President, his information suggests it was a rather easy one.

“It’s not true. It’s not true at all. It was the easiest decision for HE John Mahama. He has already picked a running mate long ago,” the former aide said on Accra based Okay FM Thursday morning.

He continued, “if anybody sits anywhere to say the NDC has no running mate, such claims are unfounded and cannot be substantiated. In any case, currently, the nation is in crisis. We in the NDC have resolved to agree with the President to come together to solve this crisis.