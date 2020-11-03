OB are you the flagbearer of NPP – Sammy Gyamfi fumes at ‘Ekosii Sen’ host for defending the NPP.

Ghana has just 35 days to head to the polls to elect a leader to govern the nation for the next 4 years. The elections are expected to be one of the keenly contested elections in the country. Already the 2 biggest political parties have engaged in a trade of words over who has the best track record. The flagbearers are also on campaign tours in parts of the country.

Today Monday November 2, 2020 Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC was guest of OB on Ekosii Sen. He attacked the failed promises of the NPP. He was of the view that the governemt had failed and needed to be voted out.

“No secondary school. He promised hospitals in every district. Up till now he has done nothing. One million for every constituency is a failure. Even with the 1D1F they have done nothing so far. All the factories they are building are already there. They only took over from other companies. They assisted companies with loans and later took over the companies. Show me one apart from the one in Ekumfi” Sammy charged.

He continued that, “John Mahama is the master of 1D1F. If they can show me 50 of 1 district 1 factory, I will clap for them.” The host tried to bring his attention to the fact that 1D1F didn’t necessarily meant they wil be new companies. Sammy Gyamfi however disagreed and maintained that the factories promised were to be new.

“OB are you the flagbearer of the NPP? Where are you defending the NPP? They have failed the country”

Who has the best record when it comes to the economy? Have the NPP lived to its expectations? Share your thoughts!

Content created and supplied by: LolaNews (via Opera News )