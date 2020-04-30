MORE TROUBLE: Kotoko embroiled in another $59,000 debt saga

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to be dragged through the mud for yet another debt saga, after it emerged that they failed to pay Club Consult an amount of $59,000 for facilitating the transfer of two players from the club.

The player agency, owned by former Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, is reportedly owed $30,000 for brokering the transfer of Kwame Bonsu from Kotoko to Esperance and a further $29,000 for securing a deal for former striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu to Swedish Superetan side Trelleborgs in 2019.

However, reports suggest that Kotoko are bent on not paying the money because Strike, which is a kit manufacturing company and provides kits for the club is also under Club Consult Africa, are yet to pay the Kumasi-based club their dividends from the sales of jerseys and other souvenirs since entering in an agreement two seasons ago.

Kotoko’s top hierarchy believes that they have given Strike the needed mileage and support to become a good brand in Ghana and Africa at large while participating in Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup and deserves their share of the dividends.

Source: Mynewsgh.com

SHARE THIS STORY