“This Is Disrespectful”, See What Assin Fosu Chief Did To Kennedy Agyapong That Got People Talking

With just less than two months to the upcoming presidential election in Ghana, and what we are seeing at this point in time seems unbelievable and this unusual occurrence has really sprung a big argument among Ghanaians, because it looks very disrespectful, seeing what another Assin Fosu Chief did to Kennedy Agyapong that really got people talking.

This is what the Assin Fosu Chief did to Kennedy Agyapong as he blast him(Kennedy Agyapong) with community infrastructural development question during his tour with Veep, Bawumia, according to the updates reaching us.

However, there is no gainsaying or sugarcoating about what the Assin Fosu Chief did to Kennedy Agyapong and Veep, Bawumia who was touring the region, and it really sound very disrespectful because the Chief made it this known in public without hiding anything.

See What Assin Fosu Chief Did To Kennedy Agyapong That Got People Talking;

According Blessed_Antwi report, the Assin Fosu chief said, “But I will humbly say it to your faces (Kennedy Agyapong) that, I am very disappointed in the poor road network in Assin Central since you came into Power, I remember last four years, you Promised to construct an asphalt road for your people but where is it?”.

Furthermore, looking at this statements from the Assin Fosu Chief, we can boldly say that this Chiefs are really concern about the constituency development, and also the betterment of the country but the manner in which he is putting it is not proper but disrespectful.

Could this be a replica of what Kpone Chief did to the president or what?, share your opinions.

