NPP Primaries: Minister cries over ‘witch, ashawo and drunkard’ tag from Kofi Adda boys

The Upper East Regional Minister Ms Tangoba Abayage has bemoaned the level of personal attacks she is being subjected to by supporters close to the Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda.

Hon Tangoba Abayage who is contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central has observed that her opponent has unleashed ‘attack dogs’ on her when she is calling on her supporters to be decorous in their campaigns.

According to her, these persons have decided to go personal without recourse to the rules of the game but sent a strong message that she would not be swayed by their personal insults.

“I’ve heard and seen a lot of unprintable! I mean unprintable! things that will want you to just puke about me but that is why I’m the Lioness. I’ve been in this terrain long enough, my body is tough as the crocodile skin no matter how much mud is thrown, it won’t stick. As for the insults, they can go ahead. I’ve heard it. If you are a female in politics, if you are not a prostitute, you are a prostitute, you are a witch, you are mad now they are saying I’m a drunkard,” She lamented on Bolgatanga based A1 Radio.

She stressed “I will be frank with you, I’ve not seen any post from anybody related to my camp or associated with my camp directly insulting MP whom I’m contesting. I said it and everyone knows that wherever we’ve gone, I drum that home. You can never insult my opponent on my behalf, so we have stuck to that and we will stick to that to the end”.

