Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Region lead in COVID-19 cases in Ghana – [Regional Breakdown]

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions lead in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service in its latest release.
Cases in the Greater Accra region shot up to 1,795 whilst Ashanti and Eastern regions recorded 99 and 70 cases respectively.
The GHS disclosed on its website that Ghana has recorded 17 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nation’s coronavirus cases have also surpassed 2000, and is now estimated at 2,074.
Below is the regional breakdown
Greater Accra 1,795
Ashanti 99
Central 21
Oti 19
Upper East 19
Volta 16
Northern 13
Source:MyNewsGh.com
