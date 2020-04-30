Gossip News

Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Region lead in COVID-19 cases in Ghana – [Regional Breakdown]

4 hours ago
1 Min Read
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions lead in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service in its latest release.

Cases in the Greater Accra region shot up to 1,795 whilst Ashanti and Eastern regions recorded 99 and 70 cases respectively.

The GHS disclosed on its website that Ghana has recorded 17 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation’s coronavirus cases have also surpassed 2000, and is now estimated at 2,074.

Below is the regional breakdown

Greater Accra                      1,795

Ashanti                                  99

Eastern                                  70

Central                                  21

Oti                                           19

Upper East                           19

Volta                                      16

Northern                                13

Source:MyNewsGh.com

