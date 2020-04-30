Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Region lead in COVID-19 cases in Ghana – [Regional Breakdown]

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions lead in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service in its latest release.

Cases in the Greater Accra region shot up to 1,795 whilst Ashanti and Eastern regions recorded 99 and 70 cases respectively.

The GHS disclosed on its website that Ghana has recorded 17 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation’s coronavirus cases have also surpassed 2000, and is now estimated at 2,074.

Below is the regional breakdown

Greater Accra 1,795

Ashanti 99

Eastern 70

Central 21

Oti 19

Upper East 19

Volta 16

Northern 13

Source:MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY