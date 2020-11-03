Sad news as Papa Kwesi Nduom is dispirited

Papa Kwesi Nduom who is also known as Paa Kwesi Nduom is the founder of the Progressive people’s party. He was the flag bearer for the CPP until he moved from the party few years ago to form the PPP which has also become one of the competing political parties in Ghana. Though his newly formed party has not achieved much in the government sector, it is safe to say that the progress in the name acquired by the PPP is very motivating.

Papa Kwesi Nduom is known as a business man and an entrepreneur. He can and has boasted about being a part player in the economic growth through the business which he has introduced in the country, and this is indeed true. The introduction of most of his businesses have reduced unemployment to some degree in the country.

Some time ago, his bank (GN Bank) was closed down among many other banks in the country due to some criteria which they failed to meet according to bank of Ghana. The business I.e the GN bank was reduced to a savings and loans followed by many other issues which led to the arrest of their work at some point. Customers have been lost and this is heartbreaking on the path of Papa Kwesi Nduom.

During a news broadcast by Asmepa,Papa Kwesi Nduom was dispirited and very disappointed in the decisions by the government. This is because despite certain promises which were made by the government in settling issues regarding the bank saga, there have not been any proper dealings and hence matters are still left hanging.

He also revealed that news concerning an alleged 2.6 billion cedis in a crypto trading deal which lead to a collapse of his bank are all false and fabricated. He revealed that these claims are false and hence should be disregarded.

He however pleaded with customers and the mass to keep their fingers crossed since measures are still being put in place to make sure everything is alright.

Content created and supplied by: HotNewsgh_official (via Opera News )