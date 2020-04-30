212 coronavirus patients recover

Ghana’s coronavirus recoveries have jumped to 212.

In the latest updates on the Ghana Health Service website dedicated to coronavirus, Ghana’s has recorded twenty four new recoveries, as at Thursday April 30th, 2020, bringing the number to 212.

This also means these people tested positive for the second time when a second test was conducted.

As more numbers recover, a few more have also died, bringing the death count to 17 people.

Earlier updates also shows Ghana recording as many as 403 news cases, making Ghana’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases 2,074.

Source: ghanaweb.com

