Oniru Kingship: How Tinubu denied me Oniru stool to protect his business interests – Prince Ajase

Hakeem Ajasa, a prince at Iruland who is a member of the ruling house of Iruland has decided to drag the chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to court.

It was reported by newsmen that the Prince wrote a pre-litigation letter to both leaders accusing them of manipulating the process of selecting the Oniru, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Ajasa in the letter which was dated 27th of October, 2020, claimed he had been selected as the next Oniru but Tinubu called him to a meeting and told him that he would need to give up his ambition because his business partners were not happy with his emergence.

The letter reads in part;

“Prince Hakeem Oriyomi Ajasa was and remains the only candidate nominated, selected and appointed by the Abisogun ruling house of Iru kingdom as the Oniru of Iru (elect) but the Lagos State Government, at the behest of Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the chagrin and disappointment of people of Iru Kingdom, imposed one Prince Gbolahan Lawal who did not partake in the selection, nomination or appointment exercise held by the Abisogun ruling house.”

According to Chief Tinubu, his business partners demanded that he should use his political might in Lagos State to coerce the Lagos State Government to impose Gbolahan Lawal on the princes, princesses and people of Iru kingdom despite the nomination of Prince Hakeem Ajasa by the Iru kingdom.”

According to the letter, Ajasa had informed his lawyer, to take the matter to court to make 13 prayers one of which included that he be recognised as the real Oniru of Iruland and that he be paid the sum of N500m as general damages.

