LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe posted a couple of photos of herself via Instagram on Monday and she looked almost unrecognizable.

In the photos she shared, the mother of two was spotted rocking a bald head while dressed in traditional male attire.

The 42-years-old film star had to transform her appearance from head to toe for a movie role and she noted that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the movie because they will love it.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress debuted the look and she wrote;

“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”

See the photos below: