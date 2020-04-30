The elephant is the biggest animal in the forest but not the strongest – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called for a united effort if the country will develop and progress.

Speaking on the Thursday edition of ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, with Kwame Afrifa on Happy FM, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member borrowed the emblem of his political party as imagery to buttress his point that unity is the strength of Ghana.

“I want to see a united Ghana, not a country divided along party lines. We must think Ghana first before party politics. When you look at the animal kingdom the elephant is the biggest, but it is not the strongest animal. The lion exudes strength but a single lion cannot bring defeat on an elephant. A pride of four lions will devour an elephant no matter its size’’, he stated.

He also believes every Ghanaian youth after school should get a job immediately after school.

‘’My two daughters in America gained employment on wall street immediately after school, that is my dream for the young men and women in Ghana. Young people shouldn’t finish school and have to go and see a politician before getting employment. Every Ghanaian deserves to have access to good healthcare, good education irrespective of the person’s financial status’’, he said.

He maintained his political intentions as far as contesting for presidency is concerned.

‘’I don’t want to be president. The same people who want me as president will sack me in a week. My type of governance will be no mercy because my mum or wife, won’t be spared if they commit any financial malfeasance against the state. I will arrest them and imprison them’’, he stated.

If anyone does anything against Ghana. I will arrest that person.”

Source: happyghana.com

