Cardi B Finally Calls Off Divorce From Offset

It appears Offset and Cardi B are meant to be together forever. Since they met in 2017, they have separated three times and reconciled.

On Monday, Cardi B indicated that were back for good after she filed to dismiss her divorce petition.

Cardi filed the divorce in September, but after Offset surprised her with a range rover on her birthday, the WAP hitmaker announced she had taken her husband back.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi said on Instagram in October. “You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing shit for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bitch.”

Cardi B and Offset had a secret wedding in September 2017, two months after they started dating. They have been blessed with a beautiful daughter, Kulture.

Source: ghgossip