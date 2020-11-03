WAEC refutes reports it has released the 2020 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has not released the 2020 WASSCE results.

In a statement Monday, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the PRO of the Council said, “…cautioned candidates to be wary of websites announcing the release of the results and of persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee.”

“These are activities of fraudsters and all stakeholders are hereby alerted accordingly,” it added.

Mrs Teye-Cudjoe said, “Co-ordination and marking exercises have been completed and processing of results as well as other post-examination activities are ongoing.”

WAEC advised all institutions to verify the authenticity of the results they request.