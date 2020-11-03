Bee attack leaves 2 dead, 10 others injured in Central Region

Two girls have died while 13 other persons have sustained various degrees of injuries after they were attacked by a swarm of bees in Awutu Kwame Whettey at Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The deceased; Esi Anobia, 13; Akua Hannah, 3, were in the company of their mother and other town members in search of firewood when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, three out of the 13 injured persons are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Mother of the deceased, Dorah Quaye narrating the incident in an interview said she was sleeping under a tree when she heard a swarming noise so she woke up and realised bees had invaded the farm.

According to her, she started running with her last born, only to reach the town and realised that her two other kids were not with her.

Mrs Quaye said she quickly assembled a few townsmen to search for her children, but they were found dead from bee stings.

“It is very traumatic for me to have lost two of my children, it is so painful, I can’t even stop thinking about it,” the distraught mother told the reporter.