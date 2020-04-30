Covid-19 Fund: Put The Money To What It Is Meant For – Savannah Development Policy Think Tank To Authorities

Savannah Development, a policy think as part of its objectives to”setting the pace” by ensuring equal distribution of wellbeing in an efficient and comprehensive manner that would swiftly bridge the development or poverty gap between the northern ecological zone and southern Ghana has released a press statement asking MMDA’s and stakeholders involved in the quest to combating the novel Coronavirus Pandemic to as a matter of urgency release the needed funds to help in the fight against Covid-19.

In an interaction with Mr.Abu Kansagabata, he said”let us call a spade a spade! devoid of partisan politics and our personal interest, Covid-19 hasn’t reserved any respect whatsoever for anyone be it the poor and rich than one that responds to the precautionary measures and if there is funding available for education and sensitization why don’t we use it for its intended purposes than everyone becoming a possible victim” some of our rural folks aren’t still aware that Covid-19 is real! So where are the NCCE and the rest responsible for education and sensitization? he asked.

Below is the full press statement by the aforementioned policy think tank.

PRESS STATEMENT BY SAVANNAH DEVELOPMENT POLICY THINK TANK ON THE ALLOCATION OF ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-SIX THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS (GHC166.000.00) TO ALL MMDCE’s IN GHANA TO FIGHT COVID 19 PANDEMIC

The attention of Savannah Development Policy Think Tank has been drawn to the fact that most of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) have either failed or flatly refused to put to use and for that matter the intended use of an amount of one hundred and sixty thousand Ghana cedis(Ghc160,000.00) been monies allocated to all MMDCES across the country to carry out public education on the Covid 19 pandemic.

Grapevine information in possession of Savannah Development Policy Think Tank shows that majority of the MMDCES have not and are not putting the money allocated to them for the intended purposes to any good use. It has even come to light that the various assemblies across the board have refused to involve the National Commission and Civic Education (NCCE) in any public education drive and are keeping the money and rather putting the money to a different unintended use.

Those who even come close to the use of the money so far as the fight against the Covid 19 is concerned resorted to the use of Veronica Buckets and some tissues in some selected communities within their jurisdiction and this is not in conformity with the intended purpose of mounting public education to fight the Covid 19 pandemic within their jurisdiction.

According to a reliable source, Savannah Development Policy Think Tank has learnt that the allocation of the one hundred and sixty thousand Ghana cedis allocated to all the assemblies across the country is not meant for physical development nor is it meant for inspection of projects.

Officials within the various assemblies especially in the five northern regions are tight-lipped and would not comment on the matter.

The Savannah Development Policy Think Tank would want to draw the attention of all and sundry that the government has made available an amount of one hundred and sixty thousand Ghana cedis to all MMDCES across the country and the money allocated is meant for public education against and containment of the Covid 19 pandemic for the benefit of the people within jurisdictions of the various assemblies.

Savannah Development Policy Think Tank, therefore, demands nothing short of proper accountability of every pesewa given out by the government to all MMDECs across the country in the utilization for the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Savannah Development Policy Think Tank further calls on all stakeholders in this regard, civil societies especially and the people to demand accountability from their duty bearers so far as the allocation of the one hundred and sixty thousand Ghana cedis is concerned.

In an ideal and pragmatic situation, Savannah Development Policy Think Tank would have thought that the proper utilisation of the said money would have been the involvement of various radio stations within the jurisdiction of all the MMDA’s in the preparation of jingles with messages on Covid 19 to be run in the local languages of the people for effective and efficient utilisation of the allocated resources for public education in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic. Savannah Development Policy Think Tank is also of the opinion too that the best approach would have been the active involvement of the NCCE as a constitutionally mandated body charged with the responsibility of mounting public education to the generality of Ghanaians to carry out public education in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Savannah Development Policy Think Tank is still of the opinion that all is not lost in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic especially with the allocation of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis each to all the MMDCEs across the country. Savannah Development Policy thinks tank, therefore, demands nothing short of judicious use of such scarce resources for the direct benefit of the people as that is the desired effect for which it has been intended for as any short of this would not be acceptable and would be challenged to the hilt for the benefit of the people with the intended purposes of mounting public education on the Covid 19 pandemic.

….signed ….

Mr. Abu Kasangabata

Executive Director

Savannah Development Policy Think Tank.

SOURCE: JINSUNG RASHID//UPPER WEST REGION CORRESPONDENT

