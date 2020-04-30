Chemunaa Bridge Collapse Was Intentionally Orchestrated – Ursula Owusu

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful says she suspects some foul play by miscreants in her constituency who intentionally plotted the collapse of the floating bridge which connects her constituency to the neighboring Ablekuma South constituency.

The floating bridge which was recently constructed by the MP to facilitate the easy movement of the people across the Chemu canal connecting Chorkor to Shiabu in Accra was washed away by the heavy downpour on Sunday, April 26.

Speaking to press men in Parliament on Thursday, the MP who doubles as Minister of Communications bemoaned why some members of the community would actually plot to destroy the bridge which was serving the needs of the whole community just for their own parochial interest.

She alluded to the fact that some of the residents were seen jubilating about the collapse of the bridge and suspects that those operating tolled bridges over the Chemu canal and collecting 20 pesewas from residents for each crossing could have answers to the missing bridge not just the heavy downpour.

“It were some miscreants living in the community who tampered with the bridge leading to its collapse. It is not as a result of the flood as has been suggested by some people. The people who are making money from the people from their tolled bridges know something about this issue,” she lamented.

According to her, the case has been reported to the police and investigation has commenced, indicating that the culprits would be dealt with accordingly.

She urged the constituents and the general public to be equally concerned about projects that have been provided by government and be willing to provide information for the arrest of those who seek to destroy projects that are for the use of everyone.

According to her, excessive partisanship should not be encouraged in matters of this nature where the vulnerable in society often affected by these illegal acts and unpatriotism.