COVID-19 Fight: Akufo-Addo Lauds The Role Of Academia

President Akufo-Addo says government is impressed with the contributions of academia in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

He acknowledged that the research and timely advice to the government by academia is helping in decision making.

The president speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG) at the Jubilee House, said the government will continue to rely on academia for a local solution to this pandemic.

“Apart from the normal work that you do to provide guidance to our young people at the tertiary level. It a very important national contribution that you make in your normal everyday assignment. We are very beholding to you for the particular contributions you are making to this fight against the pandemic.”

“Ghana Academic of Arts and Sciences which groups some of the scholars that we have here and the academic fraternity has very cooperative and helpful and now receiving regular updates,” the president said.

The President of UTAG, Dr. Charles Marfo, on his part the president for the leadership shown so far contain the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana well.

“We will also like to say something about the way you have led during this period. I must say it’s commendable. When this whole crisis came and other associations started issuing statements as to how things should be managed and UTAG had to come out because we put some of our experts at work and they came with some suggestions on how we could contain the crisis so we came out and mentioned a few points to Ghana and particularly you.”

“We’ve been following the actions that have been taken and we feel very much at home with them because we feel like some of the suggestions have been taken by yourself and the leadership,” the UTAG president said.

Ghana currently has a total of 2,074 confirmed cases in the country with 212 recoveries and 17 deaths.

