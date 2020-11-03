Hannah Bissiw Under Police Investigation For Smuggling Offensive Weapons- Kennedy Agyapong Alleges

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has alleged that the National Women’s Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hannah Bissue is under police investigation over an attempt to smuggle some packets of offensive weapons to Tarkwa in the Western Region not Ghana.
Kennedy Agyapong says Madam Bissiw directed his driver together transport these items to Tarkwa, but for some suspicion the driver sent the items to the Kaneshie Police Station.
Speaking on the Seat Show of Net2 Television, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that the items included packeta of taser guns (shockers) and pepper spray. He warned that he had full intelligence on the matter and that there shouldn’t be any attempt to let go all the suspects including Hannah Bissiw.
“It was peper spray and shockers. Hannah Bissiws driver was suppose to send these items to Tarkwa in the Western Region. The dirver is smart. He suspected it wasn’t right so he took them to the Kaneshie Police. IGP must investigate this issue. I know about it so don’t try to cover up.”
Kennedy Agyapong warned that there are some police personnel aligned with the NDC, who will attempt to alter the evidence. He charged that the Kaneshie Command and that of Tarkwa get vigilant in their territories to avert these crimes.
“There are some NDC personnel among them and they will temper with the evidence,” he warned.
Kennedy Agyapong reiterated that the NDC’s grand scheme is to cause mayhem because they can’t win.
“They know they are going to lose but they don’t want to lose miserably. So what they want to do is to cause fear and panic.”
