2nd Wave of Covid19? Regional Breakdown of all 48,200 Covid19 cases in Ghana so far.

In March 2020, the first confirmed cases of Covid19 was recorded in the country.
This led to measures being put in place to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.
This saw cities being on lockdown, social gatherings being put a stop and churches, mosques and all other religious activities also suffering the same fate.
Schools were shut down abruptly all with the aim of stopping the spread of the virus.
This move gave health workers some relief as it reduced the number of cases that would have been recorded in the country should such measures were not put in place and also gave contact tracers the opportunity to locate potential carriers of the virus as a result of coming into close contact with people confirmed to be infected with the virus.
With time, the exponential rate of infection dropped with fewer than 10 new cases being recorded on daily basis with very few active cases on our hands.
The measures put in place helped slow and spread of the virus but it came with its own challenges. Economic activities were on the low and people’s livelihood have been greatly affected.
As a result, the Government of Ghana gradually eased most of the restrictions and even to the point of re-opening the Airport for travel in and outside the country.
In the past few days, the case count as well as active cases recorded has began to rise in the country as compared to sometime past.
The Ghana Health Service since Covid19 was first detected in March this year has updated Ghanians every now and then about the current situation of the pandemic in the country.
Below is the breakdown ;
620 Active Cases
48,200 Confirmed Cases
76 New Cases
320 Deaths
47,260 Recoveries/Discharge
In terms of Regions, here is the breakdown.
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 25,203
Ashanti Region – 11,008
Western Region – 2,980
Eastern Region – 2,429
Central Region – 1,931
Bono East Region – 785
Volta Region – 682
Western North Region – 651
Bono Region – 550
Northern Region – 547
Ahafo Region – 528
Upper East Region – 358
Oti Region – 242
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 1.
The Greater Accra region has the highest case count (25,203) followed by the Ashanti with 11,008 cases. The least cases per region (1) is recorded in the North East Region.
The recent spike in case count is however worrying as most Ghanaian now don’t observe / practice the safety protocols put in place which once was a ritual for most Ghanaians.
Also the wearing of Nose mask has become a thing of the past despite calls from the President and the Ghana Health Service entreating Ghanaians to wear a nose mask.
We entreat all and sundry to take seriously all safety protocols put in place and practice social distancing when outside of our home.
Also, wearing of nose mask when leaving the house must be ensured.
Stay safe.
