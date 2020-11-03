I thought Mahama’s regime was most corrupt, but Akufo-Addo’s term has shown me how naïve I was – Manasseh Azure

Freelance Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has classified the Akufo-Addo government as the most corrupt leadership Ghana has ever witnessed in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking at the 2020 Baah-Wiredu Memorial Lecture last Thursday, he explained that the worst ranking of the former President, John Mahama’s administration on the Transparency International’s Corruption Perception’s Index is better than President Akufo-Addo best ranking.

This, he said, is disappointing since, the Akufo-Addo government and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 election with a sustained anti-corruption campaign.

“I started my investigative Journalism in the John Mahama era, and by 2016, I was convinced that the John Mahama administration was the most corrupt administration in the Fourth Republic and perhaps in the history of our country.

“I said to some of my colleagues that, ‘no government could ever be, half as corrupt as the Mahama regime’ because of what I had personally experienced. It didn’t take long for the Akufo-Addo administration to show me how naïve I had been,” he said.

The freelance journalist also noted that the NPP’s inability to speak about corruption ahead of the 2020 election as it did in 2016 says a lot about the “the reality on the ground.”

Noting that, “In this election, corruption is not a major campaign topic for the two main political parties.

“This is unusual but understandable. So what is often the main running point for change is missing in our political campaign this season.”