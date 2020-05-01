Decomposing body of man found hanging on a tree in Volta Region

Residents of Amaglo Kope, a small village in Akpatoe in the Ketu North Municipal Assembly of Volta Region are gripped with fear as a lifeless body of a man believed to be in his early 30s has been found in a farm.

The deceased man was found hanging on a tree branch in a farm, far away from the community by tractor operators who went to the farm to clear weeds.

Residents believed the body of the deceased had been on the tree for more than a month as it had almost wholly decomposed and barely emitted any odor.

However, no villager was able to identify the lifeless body. Many said it may be that the man came from afar to hang himself or was killed and hanged on the tree so it could be believed that he committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police transported the body to the morgue on April 30, 2020, and have begun their investigations.

Source: ghanaweb.com

