Police arrest three men for insulting Buhari on social media

Three men have been arrested by the police in Katsina state for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Aminu Masari on social media.

According to the state police spokesperson, SP Isah Gambo, 70-year-old Lawal Abdullahi Izala; Bahajaje Abu,30 and Hamza Abubakar, 27, all of Gafai Quarters, in Katsina metropolis, were all picked up over a social media video.

Gambo said;

“The attention of the Katsina state police command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “IZALA”, ‘m’, aged 70yrs of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina state, who was contemptuously insulting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR.” “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, psc, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, ‘m’, aged 70yrs, Bahajaje Abu, ‘m’, aged 30yrs and Hamza Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 27yrs all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina state. In the course of investigation suspects confessed to the commission of the offences. To this end, the Command wishes to warn members of the general public that the Police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land. Any person found taking undue advantage of the social media to insult others, contrary to the provisions of Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law.”

