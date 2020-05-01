“I killed him because he was always preaching about Jesus to me” – Suspected killer of Seminarian

The suspected killer of Catholic seminarian, Michael Nnadi, of the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna state, has claimed he killed him because he was always preaching about Jesus to him.

Earlier this year, Michael Nnadi was among four seminarians kidnapped in Kaduna, though he was, unfortunately, the only one to be murdered.

Mustapha Mohammed aka Mairutuwa, the leader of the kidnap gang, has now said during a chat with The Sun that, Nnadi was killed because he kept preaching to him after his kidnap.

In a chat with The Sun, Mustapha who is currently in police custody said from the day Nnadi was abducted, he kept preaching the gospel of Jesus to him and told him to his face to change his evil ways or perish. He said late Nnadi did not allow him to have peace as he continued preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to him even when he knew they were not of the same faith. He said he did not like the confidence displayed by Nnadi and so he decided to kill him.

Father and son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Ogun

He also revealed that they decided to invade the school because they knew it was a seminary and that they would make good money. According to him, they got information about the seminary from a gang member who is a commercial motorcycle operator and lives very close to the school. He said it took his colleague about five days to conduct proper surveillance on the school before they embarked on the operation.

SHARE THIS STORY