Man chains his children, breaks their bones with hammer over ‘their mom’s sin’ -[Video]

A man was caught after he chained his two children and broke one his children’s bone with a hammer and allegedly poured salt in their bleeding wounds.

The unidentified man from Okigwe Local Government Area of Abia State was said to have been torturing his two children for their ‘mother’s sins’, he kept his children in chains, broke one of the children’s fingers with hammer and poured salt in their bleeding wounds.

In the video posted by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC), the father is seen pouring pepper and salt on their wounds as they sat crying outside a shop.

“We received a report from Okigwe, Imo State of a man who chained his children, used hammer to hit them, poured pepper and salt on their wounds and made them sleep in shops. “The perpetrator said he was doing it to punish the children for ‘what their mother did’”, the NHRC tweeted.