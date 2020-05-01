Military Man And Police Officer Fight Over Superiority -[Video]

A military man and a mobile police officer have been sighted having a strong argument in a video that went viral.

In a video sighted by browngh.com, a military officer and a police officer were seen fighting over who is more superior than the other.

The argument was believed to have happened in the Northern part of Nigeria because the background had some witnesses speaking Hausa.

However, the cause of the fight is not yet known but it seems that the police officer was challenging the authority of the military man.

In the video, the mobile police officer is heard saying “you don’t know your mate abi?” While the soldier replies angrily; “God will punish you, are you my senior?”

Watch the video below:

