Zebilla: 16 Turned Away After Entering Ghana Illegally

The immigration officers in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region on Thursday night intercepted a total of 16 foreign nationals who allegedly entered Ghana illegally through an unapproved route at Widana in the Pusiga District.

The sixteen joined a public transport at dawn at about 3:00 am.

According to the immigration officers, their thorough search and surveillance in line with the president’s closure of the country’s borders which led to the arrest of the illegal immigrants.

The immigration officers have since escorted the vehicle and its occupants to Pulmakom border for them to be sent back to wherever they came from.

Speaking to ModernGhana News, the Head of Immigration In Zebilla, Superintendent Aseidu Addo appealed to residents of the border communities to constantly assist them with information on strangers found entering the country illegally through unapproved routes.

He urges the community members to join the fight to secure Ghana’s borders against the importation of covid-19 since government cannot do it alone