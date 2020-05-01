LIVE UPDATES: WHO says coronavirus ‘natural in origin’

Earlier, Trump had claimed he had seen evidence the virus originated in a Chinese lab.
The WHO has reiterated that the coronavirus is believed to be “natural in origin”, responding to a claim by US President Donald Trump that he had seen evidence that indicated the virus emerged from a virology institute in Wuhan, China.
Russia has registered a record number of coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as 7,933 more people tested positive for the virus.
South Africa took its first steps towards rolling back one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.
