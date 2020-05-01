Gossip News World News

LIVE UPDATES: WHO says coronavirus ‘natural in origin’

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
WUHAN WET MARTKET
WUHAN WET MARTKET-THE ORIGIN OF CORONAVIRUS

Earlier, Trump had claimed he had seen evidence the virus originated in a Chinese lab.

  • The WHO has reiterated that the coronavirus is believed to be “natural in origin”, responding to a claim by US President Donald Trump that he had seen evidence that indicated the virus emerged from a virology institute in Wuhan, China.

  • Russia has registered a record number of coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as 7,933 more people tested positive for the virus.

  • South Africa took its first steps towards rolling back one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

  • A US watchdog warned Afghanistan is likely facing a “health disaster” from the pandemic.
  • The eurozone’s economy shrunk by 3.8 percent in the first quarter, the biggest hit since records began in 1995.
  • Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stood at more than 3.26 million, with some 233,000 deaths and more than one million recoveries.

-Aljazeera.com

