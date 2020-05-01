Coronavirus: Ketu South emerging as hotspot

The Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region has been identified as an emerging hotspot for the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

This is because the municipality has so far recorded 11 out of the 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in the region.

Six out of the 11 cases were quarantined travelers, whereas the rest of the five cases were detected during the enhanced contact tracing exercise.

In a telephone interview, the Deputy Volta Regional Director in charge of Public Health, Dr Kwesi Djokoto, indicated that all measures put in place from the outset of the pandemic will be further strengthened to enable the municipality detect cases early, contain and manage them appropriately.

The measures, he said, included public education, enhanced surveillance and contact tracing and appropriate case management.

As part of the enhanced contact tracing measures, groups that are most likely to have come into contact with cases such as staff of the various security agencies, port health staff, commercial drivers and motor riders will be screened to ensure early identification and isolation of infected persons.

”When all these measures are put in place, the municipality’s ability to locate infected persons early and isolate them would be enhanced, thereby, preventing further spread [of the virus],” he said.

He further indicated that this approach would help prevent potential careers of the virus from infecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly in society and people with severe underlying medical conditions who can have severe presentations of the disease condition.

Lack of PPEs for frontline workers

Dr Djokoto urged the public to be circumspect when reporting on complaints of lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline workers in the region.

He explained that in some instances rumours about lack of PPEs were found to be inaccurate after investigations were done.

”In some other instances, the expectations of some staff were not in line with infection prevention and control measures. This challenge has, however, been largely dealt with after the requisite training sessions were undertaken,” Dr Djokoto added.

He emphasised that the Regional Health Directorate will always take a keen interest in the safety and welfare of all health workers as they continue to provide services in these challenging moments.

He said the regional health directorate had recently taken delivery of PPEs to be distributed to the 18 districts in the Volta region.

He, however, commended both public and private institutions as well as well-meaning Ghanaians who have contributed immensely to various facilities to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Djokoto appealed for a collaborative approach towards the fight against the coronavirus devoid of partisan interests.

He stressed that: “We are all at risk and it would take the efforts of all of us to overcome this challenge.”

