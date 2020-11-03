Israel announces higher fines for coronavirus law-breakers

Israel announced on Monday that people caught breaking new rules to stem the spread of the coronavirus will face much higher fines in the future.

Anyone who organizes an “event, party, conference, ceremony, festival, and entertainment and performing arts shows in contravention of the regulations” will face a fine of up to 20,000 shekels (5,860 dollars), the government’s coronavirus cabinet decided.

This would include the opening of schools. Some orthodox schools have opened in defiance of anti-virus regulations.

Running a shop without permission could bring a punishment of 10,000 shekels under the new fines, which still need to be approved by parliament.

Coronavirus cases have sunk back down thanks to Israel’s second national lockdown, which began about a month and a half ago. On Monday the Health Ministry recorded 652 new cases, compared to over 9,000 a month earlier.