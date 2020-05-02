Ghana Police takes on Captain Smart, others for breaching laws

The Ghana Police Service has called out Broadcast Journalist Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart and his colleagues at Adom Fm a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group for breaching the law by wearing uniforms of the security agencies.

Captain Smart and others in Commemoration of the May Day Celebration, were dressed in security uniforms and took images that were posted on their individual social media pages as well as that the official pages of the station.

Reacting to the incident, the Police administration on their official Facebook page questioned why the journalists should not be taken on for breaching the law just like it would have been applied against anyone.

“Adom 106.3 FM a whole media house decides to breach the law in the name of May Day celebration, should this be encouraged? Should you not be arrested for breaching section 28 of the Police Service Act, 1970 (ACT 350)? It is not easy to merit the Police Uniform, please obey the law at all times.

All that a person/corporate body which wants to use the uniform has to is to officially ask for permission, which is granted in most cases”

