BREAKING NEWS: Ghana's COVID-19 Case Count hits 2,169, with 18 Deaths recorded

BROADCASTGHANA.COM can confirm that Ghana's COVID-19 case count has reached 2,169. The Country recorded this increment as yesterday 1st May 2020. Also, 18 deaths have been recorded so far.
