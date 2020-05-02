Gossip News

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana’s COVID-19 Case Count hits 2,169, with 18 Deaths recorded

9 mins ago
1 Min Read
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
BREAKING NEWS: Ghana's COVID-19 Case Count hits 2,169
FILE PHOTO

BROADCASTGHANA.COM  can confirm that Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has reached 2,169. The Country recorded this increment as yesterday 1st May 2020.

Also, 18 deaths have been recorded so far.

More soon.

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn