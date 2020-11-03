Accra: Support Hardworking Entrepreneurs Working On Unique Businesses

Crowdfrica.org, a fundraising portal like Gofundme but for healthcare, education, and SMEs in Africa, opens its platform to the public – individuals, influencers, groups, communities, and organizations to support hard-working entrepreneurs working on unique businesses.

Crowdfrica now hosts young entrepreneurs innovating for COVID-19 response and others building impactful businesses like making shoes from waste in Ghana! Entrepreneurs on our platform complete an 8-week entrepreneurial training program from our partners iCode and Kumasi Hive so, they have the business skills necessary to maximize their funding.

The 8-week course includes an in-depth overview of crowdfunding as a tool for business growth and a deep dive into business fundamentals. Are you an entrepreneur interested in joining our platform and receiving free training? Apply https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsnEGuUlp22Zu-d7yw6-qfticFNUPosUyGctD7LEO4GR9EeQ/viewform

They currently have almost 20 entrepreneurs on crowfrica.org requesting funds between $650 to $2000 to bootstrap and expand their businesses. For example, David Boako is a small business owner making multi-purpose liquid soaps to supply his community. “My soaps are used for washing as well as bathing purposes”- he stated.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for liquid soaps, and so he is raising Ghs4000 to purchase the raw materials necessary to meet this demand and to create employment. Through Crowdfrica, you can easily dial *789*11*97# (or use PayPal/credit card)to support David with as low as GHS5, see your contribution reflect on his campaign, and get updates.

Crowdfrica and its partners want to support 1000+ entrepreneurs within the next 5-8 months. Click this link https://bit.ly/3elfCd3 to view the “Entrepreneurs” page to support an entrepreneur whose passion speaks to you.

This project is part of the United Nations Capital Development Fund’s “Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana – (GrEEn)”, which is a four-year action aimed at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women, and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses in the Ashanti and Western regions of Ghana. The project is implemented by UNCDF and SNV Netherlands Development Organization under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa.