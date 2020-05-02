BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses Ghana’s as total number hits 2,170-[States Breakdown]

238 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, 92 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 36 in FCT, 30 in Lagos, 16 in Gombe, 10 in Bauchi, 8 in Delta, 6 in Oyo, 5 in Zamfara, 5 in Sokoto, 4 in Ondo, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Edo, 3 in Ekiti, 3 in Borno, 3 in Yobe, 2 in Adamawa, 1 in Niger, 1 in Imo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Rivers, and 1 in Enugu.

The new figures take the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 2170. 351 people have recovered, while 68 others have died from the disease.

