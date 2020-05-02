You’re very foolish to invest with Menzgold – Ken Agyapong tells aggrieved customer

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has heavily descended on an aggrieved customer of defunct Menzgold, who called him out for abandoning them.

The customer whose identity was not given, in a text message sent to the controversial MP, tagged him (Kennedy Agyapong) as a biased person.

The lady who seemed to be very angry at the MP for not helping Menzgold customers retrieve their monies, advised the MP to stop parading himself as someone who fights for the vulnerable.

In an interview with NET2 TV, Ken read out a message, “Stop saying you are always fighting for ordinary Ghanaians. It is these same ordinary Ghanaians that NAM1 has taken away their monies and you cannot even fight for us to get our monies back.”

Ken who could not hide his disgust after reading out the message on air labeled her a fool.

He attacked the woman for dragging him into such issues.

“She is a foolish woman. Very foolish woman. A very fat fool. Was I present when you willingly gave out your money to NAM1? Do you know how the law works? If you are not a fool, will you have given your money to that small boy? Do you know how the law works? What law permits me to go to NAM1’s house for your money?” he fumed.

Source: ghanaweb.com

