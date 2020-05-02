BREAKING: Kumawood Actor-Bishop Benard Nyarko is dead

It could be recalled that the above-mentioned actor has been battling with acute illness for the past years which resulted in a lot of family mess till his last breath.

Late last year, Big Akwes and some other Kumawood actors and actresses who went on live radio, made it emphatic that although they all know Bishop Nyarko is sick and needs help, his mother has hidden her son and not allowing anyone to him for obvious reasons.

Regardless, theBBCghana.com is making the necessary calls to the household, friends, and acquaintances of Bishop Bernard Nyarko to figure out the actual cause of his untimely demise.

Our condolences to his family, ceteris paribus!