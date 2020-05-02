COVID-19: 229 persons have recovered from Coronavirus in Ghana

Seventeen more persons have recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing Ghana’s total number of recoveries to 229.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service today (Saturday, May 2, 2020) also shows that one more person has died bringing the total of death to 18.

Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 2,169

In Ghana, persons are only discharged once they have undergone the mandatory two (2) tests to determine if they have also recovered from the virus or otherwise.

-GRAPHIC.COM.GH

