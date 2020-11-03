I Am Now In Love, My Life Is In His Hands And I Am Changed Woman Now – Vivian Jill Boldly Admits

The clouted and pioneer of the Kumawood Actress popularly known as Vivian Jill Lawrence has been one of the Prettiest and endowed local movie actresses in Ghana who has maintain her looks regardless of her going into her menopausal limit. Vivian Jill is 46-years old.

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Jill Lawrence is one of the very best acts who pushed the Kumawood industry right from the scratch to the Pinnacle with her unprecedented emotional roles she normal starred till it collapsed due to some some issues regarding the management but fortunately for her, she is already in the limelight.

Madam Vivian Jill is one of the wealthiest single mother’s in the movie industry whose Net-Worth is very high. She is the show off type but rather prefer an independent lifestyle.

Vivian Jill is not fully Ghanaian, her father is a Scottish whiles her mother is a Ghanaian. Her Dad is known as Jill Lawrence.

Meanwhile, on a video sighted on the One Ghana TV, Vivian Jill visited the Good land Cathedral at Kwadwo estate to share a motivational message and a testimony to the congregants over how she has fallen in love to Jesus Christ as his life and personal savior after all this years.

According to Vivian Jill, she was not that type of woman who liked to go to Church often and didn’t have a specific place of worship.

In some years back, she used to go to Church on only 31st December watch night service because she didn’t believed Christianity fully because of these fake of God deceitful ways.

But after worshipping with Good Land Cathedral, she has seen some changes and prosperity in her life and has finally given his life to her Lord and personal Savior and will therefore not go back to the world but focus more on her Salvation and take her Church attendance serious.

