Former MCE for Kintampo North, Alhassan Harrison Seidu is dead

The former Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North in the Bono East Region, Alhassan Harrison Seidu has passed on at the Komfo Anokye Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The information available to First1News has it that the late MCE had been battling with a disclosed illness before his death.

The late Harrison Seidu was appointed as Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North by the late John Evans Atta Mills in 2009 after the NDC won political power in 2008, a position he occupied until 2013.

The late Municipal Chief Executive faced many oppositions when he was nominated by President Mills but he was confirmed.

During his tenure, the municipality and its environs saw some level of infrastructural development.

The body of the MCE would be conveyed to Gulumpe near Kintampo for Islamic burial.

